carVertical (CV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $226,104.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $226,104.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00050517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.65 or 0.00665348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00065465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

