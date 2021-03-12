Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $215.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average is $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $80,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.