Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Philip Krim Sells 50,816 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSPR stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $332.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

