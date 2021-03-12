Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

