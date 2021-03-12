Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CATB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 6,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.