Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $216.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

