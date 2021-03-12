CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 85.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.