Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.93 and traded as high as C$11.17. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 137,855 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

