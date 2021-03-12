Celo Dollar Market Cap Hits $41.42 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $88,222.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00050577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.64 or 0.00664744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 41,543,310 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.