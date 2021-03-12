Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Celsius stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,500. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 645.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Celsius has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $70.66.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.