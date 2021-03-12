Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Centrica stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

