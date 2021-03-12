Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.15.

Specifically, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,556.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,164,736.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 854,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,667,253. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,630 shares of company stock valued at $293,039 in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.