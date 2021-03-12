Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will announce $795.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $753.00 million and the highest is $838.89 million. Century Communities reported sales of $602.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Century Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCS traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 449,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

