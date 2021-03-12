Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CRNT opened at $4.17 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $347.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

