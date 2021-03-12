Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Short Interest Up 183.2% in February

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 183.2% from the February 11th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.19. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,453. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.