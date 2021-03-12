Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,365 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

