Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 49.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

