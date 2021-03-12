Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $210,847 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

