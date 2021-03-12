Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.