Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,771 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 719,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

