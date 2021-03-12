Cerity Partners LLC Sells 426 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

IWF stock opened at $237.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

