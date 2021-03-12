Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERN. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,622. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

