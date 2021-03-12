Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.20. Certara has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

