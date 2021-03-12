Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.30

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.30 and last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 9586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

A number of analysts have commented on CERV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. The stock has a market cap of C$229.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

