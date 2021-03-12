Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%.

Shares of CSBR stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,398. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 million, a PE ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Champions Oncology news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

