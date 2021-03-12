Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CHPT opened at $30.43 on Monday. Chargepoint has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

