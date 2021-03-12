Charles Muth Sells 5,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00.

BYND stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.36 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

