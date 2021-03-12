Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

Shares of CEMI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. 1,151,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,358. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

CEMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

