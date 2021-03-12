Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

CEMI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,408. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

CEMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

