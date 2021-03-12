Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGIFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

