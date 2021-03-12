Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.29

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.29 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 1100858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

