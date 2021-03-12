Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 609,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

