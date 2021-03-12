Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Gap Down to $10.61

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $9.80. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 3,235 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. Research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

