Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at Cormark

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO) (TSE:CHW) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$8.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Shares of CHW traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.17. 10,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,863. The company has a market cap of C$149.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40. Chesswood Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$3.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 42.44, a current ratio of 44.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.46%.

About Chesswood Group Limited (CHW.TO)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

