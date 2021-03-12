Chevron Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Chevron stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

