China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCGM stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,874. China CGame has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

About China CGame

China CGame, Inc develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform.

