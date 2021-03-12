China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in February

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $$9.38 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775. China CITIC Bank has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

