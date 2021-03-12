China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Short Interest Update

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 746.7% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

China Gengsheng Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,645. China Gengsheng Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures.

