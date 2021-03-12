China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,104 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 3.36% of China Yuchai International worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,501,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,180. The company has a market cap of $655.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

