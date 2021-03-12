Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,340. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,797,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,983,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

