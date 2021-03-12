Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the February 11th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Chiyoda stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Chiyoda has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

