Christina Tan Sells 13,882 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 1,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,737. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $560.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

