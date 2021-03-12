Chromia 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Billion (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 880.2% against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $308.20 million and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00648499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

