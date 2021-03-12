Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NYSE CB traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.64. 37,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.50 and its 200-day moving average is $143.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

