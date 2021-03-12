Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.67.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $252.41. 2,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.65 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average is $190.54.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after buying an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

