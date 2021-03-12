Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce sales of $81.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.89 million and the highest is $84.45 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $94.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $373.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $430.89 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,475. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $859.29 million, a PE ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,917 shares of company stock worth $2,816,630. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.