CIBC Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$49.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. UBS Group reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.73.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI stock opened at C$39.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.70. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.