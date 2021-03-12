CIBC Boosts Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to $19.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCPUF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Recipe Unlimited stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Recipe Unlimited has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

