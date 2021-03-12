CIBC Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $46.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.37.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.64.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,732,000 after buying an additional 516,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

