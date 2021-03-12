CIBC Raises Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.53.

TSE:VET opened at C$10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.87.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

